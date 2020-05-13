e-paper
Google Cloud appoints Anil Bhansali as VP Engineering in India

Anil Bhansali will coordinate all software development support efforts for Google Cloud in the country, according to a company statement.

tech Updated: May 13, 2020 01:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Robin Sinha
New Delhi
He is joining Google Cloud from Microsoft where he was Corporate Vice President of their Azure cloud division and site leader for their research and development team in India(Google)
         

Google Cloud on Monday said it has appointed former Microsoft executive Anil Bhansali as Vice President of Engineering in India. He will coordinate all software development support efforts for Google Cloud in the country, according to a company statement.

He is joining Google Cloud from Microsoft where he was Corporate Vice President of their Azure cloud division and site leader for their research and development team in India, it added. During his 28-year career in Microsoft, he led engineering efforts across the company’s Office, Search, and Windows divisions.

“...Anil Bhansali has joined Google Cloud to help grow and scale our software development support efforts in India so we can continue expanding and advancing Google Cloud services,” Amit Zavery, Vice President of Engineering at Google LLC, said.

“I’m excited to be part of the technology charter of one of the world’s most innovative companies, and look forward to growing Google Cloud’s development support efforts in India to deliver solutions for customers faster and with great impact,” said Anil Bhansali.

