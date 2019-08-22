Google Cloud, Infosys expand partnership for digital services

tech

Global software major Infosys on Wednesday expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to help its clients accelerate their digital transformation.

“As a qualified Google Cloud managed service provider, we will offer clients application lifecycle services with cloud and data analytics expertise,” said the city-based IT firm in a statement here.

The partnership with the global search engine will enable the software vendor to offer consulting, assessment, migration and support services to enterprises for optimising their workloads on the Google Cloud platform.

“We will offer industry-specific solutions on the Google platform for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries,” the outsourcing firm said.

The partnership also strengthens the vendor’s capabilities to help companies innovate and industrialise analytics, drive accelerated insights for new revenue models, realise savings and achieve faster time to market.

Other services offered are data cafe, an enterprise portal for data exploration, and cognitive conversational inter-faces for contextual interactions.

Services include data marketplace for managing data as an asset, data governance and data operations across hybrid platforms.

“As Cloud has been a focus area for us, we invest in new solutions, partnerships and offerings to enable our clients navigate their digital transformation journeys,” said Infosys Vice-President David Wilson in the statement.

Enterprises will benefit from Google Cloud’s secure platform and Infosys’ expertise in data, AI, analytics, workload migration and cloud deployments.

“We are expanding our partnership with Infosys, which has domain expertise in managed services, as enterprises want to move mission-critical workloads to Google Cloud,” said the Google arm’s Vice-President Carolee Gearhart in the statement.

