Google Cloud to open its second cloud region in India in 2021

Google has announced that it plans to open second cloud centre in India by 2021. The company opened its first cloud centre in Mumbai back in 2017.

tech Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google on Thursday announced that it was planning to open its second data centre in India in 2021. Google opened its first data centre in Mumbai back in 2017. And now, the company is planning to open its second data centre in Delhi next year.

The Delhi cloud region, which is expected to open next year, will have three zones to protect against service disruptions. In addition to that, the new cloud region will include a ‘portfolio of key Google Cloud Platform products, offer lower latency to nearby users, and, when combined with the existing region in Mumbai, enable geographically separate in-country disaster recovery for the customers’ mission-critical applications’.

“2020 is already shaping up to be a great year for Google Cloud in India, and we look forward to helping businesses and governments solve their most complex challenges and create value for years to come,” Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Google Cloud Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Apart from opening a cloud region in Delhi, Google is opening three new data centres in additional locations across the globe. These locations include Doha in Qatar, Melbourne in Australia and Toronto and Canada. These data centres, like Delhi, will open in 2021. Additionally, Google is also planning to open data centres in Jakarta, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Seoul, and Warsaw soon.

