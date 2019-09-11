Google confirms launch of its Apple Arcade competitor ‘Play Pass’

tech

Internet giant Google has finally confirmed that it is working on a service called Google Play Pass similar to Apple Arcade in a tweet and said it would launch it soon.

“It’s almost time,” the company tweeted on Tuesday. “Google Play Pass is coming soon.”

Earlier, a leaked screenshot regarding the service was first reported on by Android Police in July, suggested that it may cost $4.99 per month, the same price as Apple Arcade.

It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm — Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019

The screenshots also revealed that the service might come with some known games like Monument Valley, Stardew Valley and Threes, along with some non-gaming apps such as “premium music apps” and fitness trackers.

In addition, Apple at its latest iPhone event revealed that Apple Arcade will be launching in more than 150 countries on September 19, for a monthly fee of $4.99 with support for Apple’s Family Sharing feature. In India, Apple Arcade is priced at Rs 99 per month.

