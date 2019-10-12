Google could launch a 5G variant of Pixel 4 on October 15

tech

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:26 IST

Google is reportedly working on the new 5G smartphone, which the company may announce at its launch event for new products on October 15.

The Google Pixel 4 5G could be almost identical to the Pixel 4 XL, but with the next generation of connectivity, Techradar reported on Wednesday.

The US-based search giant will also unveil two new Pixel 4 smartphones, as expected, and possibly a new smart watch and notebook too.

Google Pixel smartphones -- Pixel 4 and 4 XL -- would feature ‘Live Caption’ that transcribes audio into subtitles and puts them on the screen. The devices would also feature a new Motion Sense Mode, and it would work with nine applications that have been whitelisted as Supported Apps.

Going by the past leaks and speculation, both the Pixel phones were expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens.

The smaller Pixel 4 would likely sport a 5.7-inch 90Hz 1080p+ OLED display and a 2,800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL is expected to boast a 6.3 inch 90Hz 1440p+ OLED panel and 3,700mAh battery.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 16:26 IST