Google cracks down on apps that ask for SMS or call log permission on your phone

Google is removing applications from Play Store that ask for permissions to read your text messages and call logs. The move is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to ensure users’ sensitive data is not accessed by malicious apps.

The latest update essentially means no application other than apps set default for making calls or SMS can access logs and SMS on your phone.

“We take access to sensitive data and permissions very seriously. This is especially true with SMS and Call Log permissions, which were designed to allow users to pick their favorite dialer or messaging app, but have also been used to enable many other experiences that might not require that same level of access,” said Google in a blog post.

The announcement comes months after Google updated its policies for app developers to limit applications accessing user’s phone (including call logs) and SMS data.

For developers, Google is encouraging them to use new APIs designed to deliver full-fledged functionalities while limiting their access. For instance, apps that need SMS access for verification will have to use Google’s SMS Retriever API.

ALSO READ: 5 Cool things you can do on Google search

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 19:00 IST