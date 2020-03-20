Google delays Chrome, Chrome OS release due to coronavirus outbreak

tech

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:45 IST

Coronavirus outbreak has reduced workforce in office campuses and forced tech workers across the globe to work from home. Amid the ongoing pandemic Google has paused the release of the next version of its Chrome and Chrome operating system and keep the existential system up and running.

The company in a blogpost cited ‘adjusted work schedule’ of its workers as a reason for the delay. The company also said that it would be releasing all essential security updates as a part of Chrome 80.

“Our primary objectives are to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, and work reliably for anyone who depends on them. We’ll continue to prioritize any updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80,” Google wrote in the blog post.

The company in a series of tweets also said that in the meantime, the Chrome version 81 will continue to be available in the beta mode. Additionally, the company would ship Chrome Canary as planned.

During this time, we will not promote Chrome 81 from beta to stable. We plan to begin shipping Dev channels again in the near future, and will continue shipping Canaries as planned. — Chrome Developers (@ChromiumDev) March 19, 2020

It’s worth noting that apart from pausing the development of Chrome and Chrome OS, Google has also said that it would rely more on artificial intelligence (AI) to filter out problematic content from its platform due to its staffers working from home due to the ongoing outbreak. This could lead to increased video removals.

“This may affect additional types of YouTube user and creator support and reviews, such as applications for the YouTube partner program or responses on social media...We recognize this may be a disruption for users and creators, but know this is the right thing to do for the people who work to keep YouTube safe and for the broader community,” YouTube wrote in a blog post.