Google disables iPhone app that studied users’ digital habits

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it disabled an iPhone app that it had paid some users to install to study their digital habits, following a similar move late on Tuesday by social media network Facebook Inc.

Google and Facebook had faced criticism from privacy experts for distributing their research apps through a programme iPhone maker Apple Inc had created for companies to distribute apps to employees.

“The Screenwise Meter iOS app should not have operated under Apple’s developer enterprise programme — this was a mistake, and we apologise,” Google said in a statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 11:56 IST