 Google disables iPhone app that studied users’ digital habits
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Google disables iPhone app that studied users’ digital habits

Screenwise Meter app tracked internet usage data of users who were a part of Google’s Opinion Rewards programme in exchange of gift cards.

tech Updated: Jan 31, 2019 11:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
San Francisco
google,screenwise meter,screenwise meter ios
Screenwise Meter app has been disabled on iOS, but it is still available for Android users.(REUTERS)

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it disabled an iPhone app that it had paid some users to install to study their digital habits, following a similar move late on Tuesday by social media network Facebook Inc.

Google and Facebook had faced criticism from privacy experts for distributing their research apps through a programme iPhone maker Apple Inc had created for companies to distribute apps to employees.

“The Screenwise Meter iOS app should not have operated under Apple’s developer enterprise programme — this was a mistake, and we apologise,” Google said in a statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 11:56 IST

tags

more from tech