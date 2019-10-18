Google discontinues its AI-powered camera ‘Clips’

tech

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:26 IST

Google will no longer sell its AI-powered camera product ‘Google Clips’. The camera has been removed from the company’s online store. Google Clips was launched in 2017 at $249.

Google Clips features a 12-megapixel sensor, 130-degree field-of-view lens and 8GB of internal memory. The clip-on camera automatically adjusts its resolution according to the situation and uses its 130-degree lens to fit more of the scene in the frame. The camera takes short-motion images and wirelessly syncs with a dedicated application which is available on Android and iOS.

According to reports, Google is discontinuing the product because it was not able to create its special place in the market due to its high price. Beyond that, many users found that the camera did not function quite as well as they had hoped it would.

Google confirmed it will discontinue Clips in a statement to TechCrunch.

Google said, “Starting with Pixel 3, we integrated Clips technology into the Photobooth feature, which helps users capture images when everyone is looking at the camera, smiling, or even puckering up for a kiss. These were all features we first rolled out in Clips, and we’ve been excited to see the technology and use case expand. Clips users will continue to get support until December 2021. We will not release any updates to devices after that. Photobooth on Pixel devices will continue to be the best place to test out Google’s AI-backed camera features.”

Google Clips was also criticised by Elon Musk who said that the product doesn’t ‘seem’ innocent. This was around the time Musk was pretty vocal about the risks of artificial intelligence.

With inputs from IANS.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 13:26 IST