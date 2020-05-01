Google Docs, Drive, Slides, Forms and Sheets will now let you share files easily

tech

Updated: May 01, 2020 21:35 IST

Google is redesigning the file sharing interface on its Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Forms web applications. The search giant says it will be replacing the previous interface that was used to share files and manage members of shared drives. “These changes will make it easier to share files only with specific people without expanding access beyond what’s needed,” adds the blog post.

As per Google, easy sharing interface will help users as most of them are working remotely from different locations. This will also avoid accidental permission changes, and quickly see who has access to a file.

Google explains three major changes made to its Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Form platforms.

Google Docs sharing interface. ( Google )

Separated, task-focused interface: The new sharing dialog highlights essential user tasks like sharing a file, changing permissions, and viewing file access. The redesign also visually separates sharing with people and groups from link-sharing.

Quick “copy link” button: We’ve added a “copy link” button to make it easier to get the link without changing link permissions.

Easily see current access: The new interface more clearly shows who currently has access to the item, making it easier to quickly audit and change permissions.

New file sharing interface. ( Google )

Office admins won’t need to make any changes for this as these will reflect by default. Same goes for the end users. Google has started rolling it out to all G Suite and Drive Enterprise customers, as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

This change comes shortly after the search giant made its premium Hangouts Meet free for all the users around the globe.