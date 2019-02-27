Google Docs now offers grammar suggestions to help you write better

Google on Tuesday said it will offer Docs users machine-translation techniques to spot grammar errors. The new feature will be rolled out to G Suite Basic, Business and Enterprise users.

Google Docs will show an inline and contextual grammar suggestions in a document as they type. The grammar alert will be similar to how spellcheck appears in Google Docs.

If you have made a grammar error, Docs will show a squiggly blue line with suggestions. You can accept changes by simply right-clicking on the box.

Google says its AI-based tool can now handle complex grammar suggestions compared to basic spelling check.

“Using machine translation, we are able to recognise errors and suggest corrections as work is getting done. We worked closely with linguists to decipher the rules for the machine translation model and used this as the foundation of automatic suggestions in your Docs, all powered by AI,” said Google in a blog post.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 15:01 IST