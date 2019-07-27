Google donates Home Mini smart speakers to paralysed people

tech

Google has joined hands with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to give away 100,000 units of its Home Mini smart speakers to people living with paralysis and their caregivers. Eligible residents in the US can apply on the website of the foundation.

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is a charitable organisation headquartered in New Jersey and dedicated to finding treatments and cures for paralysis caused by spinal cord injury and other neurological disorders.

“Google Nest is providing up to 100,000 Google Home Minis to help them. I’ve been using mine for a few months, and it’s helped me control my environment, gain more independence, and have a little fun - all with my voice,” Garrison Redd, Ambassador of Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, wrote in Google’s blog post on Friday.

The announcement comes as the tech giant continues to emphasise the role its virtual Google Assistant can play for people with disabilities.

Earlier this year, the company previewed how it is looking to improve the accessibility of the Assistant for people with speech impairments, according to Variety.

