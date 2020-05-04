Google Doodle re-introduces peppers and ice cream game, remembers American scientist Wilbur Scoville

tech

Updated: May 04, 2020 12:27 IST

Google has started bringing back some old games in the form of doodles, trying to make lockdown lives interesting for people around the globe. Recently we saw ‘Garden Gnomes’ as one of the doodle games and today we get to play a peppers and ice-cream game from 2016. The game celebrates the American chemist and a researcher, Wilbur Scoville. He is also the one who devised a standard measurement of spiciness.

The doodle game lets you tackle anthropomorphic peppers by throwing balls of ice cream on them that act as an agent to cool off the heat of a pepper’s pungency. There is a bar at the bottom with a constantly moving pointer. You have to click at the right time (when the pointer is at the middle) so the cool off effect is the most. Since the ice cream is made of three scoops, you get three chances for each level.

Wilbur Scoville Google Doodle. ( Google )

Also read: Google Doodle: Play the theremin with Clara Rockmore

There are five levels in this Google Doodle game and you get the option to share the result on Facebook, Google+ along with the option to replay the game and see search results for Wilbur Scoville. To play the Google Doodle game of peppers and ice-cream, one can navigate to Google.com or Google.in and tap on the doodle.

At the time of introducing the Wilbur Scoville Google Doodle for the first time in 2016, the search giant said “People have known about the tongue-burning, tear-inducing qualities of peppers long before Columbus reached the Americas. Before Wilbur Scoville, however, no one knew how to measure a pepper’s “heat”. The doodle team thought his work in this field—and the development of his eponymous Scoville Scale—deserved some recognition.”