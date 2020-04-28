Google Doodle wants you to play cricket to cure your boredom amid lockdown

tech

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down by forcing people to stay inside their homes in order to protect themselves and others from the virus. After being in lockdown for over a month, all people want to do right now is go out and have some fun. Since that’s clearly not an option at the moment, Google has come up with an innovative way to cure people’s boredom -- Google Doodle games!

For the coming two weeks, Google will be showing its users the most popular interactive Doodle games from its archives.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!,” Google wrote in a blog post.

On Monday, that is, April 27, the company showed its popular Doodle game “Coding for Carrots”, which dates back to 2017. The doodle originally celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first ever programming language LOGO that was used by children.

Today, that is, April 28, the company is showing a Doodle game that celebrates the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The doodle game dates back to 2017 and it entails a cricket playing cricket (literally).

Users can bat as people usually do in case of the game where they can go for a single run or a sixer or get bowled out. The game also has a beaver who acts as an umpire.

Separately, Google has also been releasing video highlighting Search trends on Twitter. Earlier this month, the company released a video that showed that people all around the world were searching ‘how to help’ in a bid to help the elderly people, the healthcare workers and others in their community. Today, the company in a Twitter thread said that teddy bear, quarantine snacks and baking bread were among the top trends on Search this week.