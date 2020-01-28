Google Drive is back after a brief outage

tech

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:52 IST

Google Drive experienced a brief disruption late night on Monday. Users complained about being unable to create or save new documents on Google Drive and other services including Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides.

According to Down Detector, users first started experiencing issues with Google Drive at around 11:10PM on January 27as per Indian Standard Time. The issue peaked at around 11:40PM when nearly 25,000 users reported facing issues with the service. The issue wasn’t as widespread as the recent WhatsApp outage. The live outage map on the website showed that issue primarily affected people in the US, Japan and western Europe.

Some users took to Twitter to report the matter. Take a peek:

Everyone in education and publishing right now #googledrive pic.twitter.com/xVhG0LEt0D — Verna Kale (@vernakale) January 27, 2020

When google drive goes down on deadline day #googledrive pic.twitter.com/zWBoTED7Bw — Cassidy Dankochik (@GimliJetsMan) January 27, 2020

#googledrive me when Google drive goes down but our college uses Microsoft OneDrive pic.twitter.com/RMk5AN6tkn — Justin (@khromtx) January 27, 2020

Google confirmed the matter by highlighting the matter on its GSuite Dashboard. “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Drive,” Google wrote on the service page of Google Drive.

The matter was resolved shortly after that. Down Detector showed fewer than 100 complaints at around 3AM on January 29. “The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” Google added on its service page.