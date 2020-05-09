e-paper
Google Duo to roll out group calls on the web, email address invite and more

Google Duo to roll out group calls on the web, email address invite and more

Google Duo has also added a new family mode along with new effects and masks.

tech Updated: May 09, 2020 08:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
Edited by Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Google Duo’s group calls on the web will be available first as a preview on Chrome.
Google Duo's group calls on the web will be available first as a preview on Chrome.(Google)
         

Google announced new features coming to its video calling app, Duo. Soon, users will be able to make Duo group calls on the web and invite others with a link. Google Duo is also getting a family mode along with new masks and effects.

First spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, Google was found testing a new feature that lets people use their email address to make calls on Duo. Google has now confirmed it and plans to launch this feature soon.

“To make getting together easier, you’ll also be able to invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call with just a link,” Google said in a blog post.

Group calls are also coming to Google Duo on the web and it will be available first on Chrome. There’s also a new layout on the app which makes it easier to see all the call participants on the screen. These two features will be available on Duo in the coming weeks.

Google Duo has a new Mother’s Day effect.
Google Duo has a new Mother's Day effect. ( Google )

What’s available now is the new family mode on Duo that can be turned on from the menu icon. Family mode hides the mute and end call buttons so that there are no accidental pushes. It also comes with effects and a doodle option for kids to play with during the video call.

Speaking of masks and effects, Google is adding a Mother’s Day effect which lets you turn into a bouquet of flowers for your mom. Google plans to add more masks and effects in the future.

