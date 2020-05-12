e-paper
Home / Tech / Google Duo to soon let you make group video calls with 32 people

Google Duo to soon let you make group video calls with 32 people

Google Duo is taking things up a notch by increasing the group call limit from 12 to 32.

tech Updated: May 12, 2020 09:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
Edited by Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Google Duo group calls are gonna get bigger soon.
Google Duo group calls are gonna get bigger soon.(Google)
         

Google said it is working on increasing the group call limit further. This was shortly after it increased the participant limit from eight to 12. Google has now confirmed that it will support group calls with up to 32 people on Duo.

Google confirmed this with Android Police, and it has also started sending out email promotions of Duo where it mentions the new group call limit. This is a major jump from what was eight to now 12 and soon to 32. This also brings Google Duo closer in competition with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and even the new Messenger Rooms.

Google has been quick to add new features to Duo seeing how video calling has spiked up massively. It announced last week that Google Duo users will be able to make group calls on the web. This will be available first on Chrome with support for more browsers rolling out soon. Google Duo is also getting a new layout making it easier to see all the call participants in one screen.

Google also added a new family mode on Duo that hides the mute and end call buttons to prevent accidental touches during video calls. Kids can also play with effects and doodle on the screen in family mode. More masks and effects are coming as well on Duo, and Google rolled out a Mother’s Day effect which lets users turn into a bouquet of flowers for their mom.

