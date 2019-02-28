Google Duo video calling app expands to the web

Google’s answer to Apple FaceTime, Google Duo, is now available to web users.

The video chat service had been available to iOS and Android users since launch in 2016. It will now be available to web users as well, allowing them use the browser on their laptops or computers to connect with people in Skype-like fashion.

If you want to use Google Duo on web, simply head to duo.google.com and use your existing account or create a new account by verifying your mobile number to chat.

The web-based version is compatible with Chrome, Firefox and Safari. As it is a gradual rollout, it may not be available in all countries.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 17:12 IST