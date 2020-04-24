Google Duo vs Zoom: Which video calling app should you choose

tech

Google has been aggressively updating its Duo video calling app with new features since past few days. From improving the audio and video quality to increasing the number of participants, it can be called as a part of Google’s strategy to get more users onboard. Zoom, on the other hand is trying its best to fix the security and privacy loopholes. It’s easy to use interface is what makes Zoom the de facto service for professional video calling right now. The company even touched 300 million userbase recently despite facing all the heat from media. So, which one of the two are worth it?

We compared these two popular video conferencing apps below on the basis of their features, price, availability and more. Check it out.

Cost: Pay extra for Zoom premium membership

Although Google Duo is free to download on Android, iOS and web, Zoom comes with an additional tier for which you would have to pay. It is still possible to use the free version but it is more for personal use rather than professional. But you will still face some limitations with the free version. Zoom has three paid plans that cost $14.99 per month and $19.99 per month. However, the free version still supports up to 100 participants.

Availability: Both available on all platforms

There’s nothing to worry about here as both Zoom and Google Duo are available on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and ChromeOS. Zoom additionally has a Chrome extension if in case you are using a Chromebook but you won’t get all the features in it that you will get in the Windows and macOS versions.

Features: Zoom vs Google Duo

There are certain pros and cons for both the video conferencing apps. We’ll start with Zoom.

Zoom does have a free plan wherein it supports up to 100 participants in a single video call, something Google Duo is not capable of yet. Duo can support up to 12 participants at the most. With Zoom, things get better if you pay $19.99 per month as you get the flexibility to host up to 300 participants on a single video call.

In Zoom you can also record and share meeting with others, something that comes in handy. That’s also not possible in Google Duo.

However, Google Duo take a lead in the call duration segment. While you can continue a video call on Duo for as long as you want, Zoom’s free version limits a call duration to 40 minutes. The paid versions can extend it up to 24 hours though.

Besides being completely free, Duo also gets the edge for its deeper integration with Google Home devices. Adding to the list of features is the ability to record and send messages to people.

But Zoom has the feature to add more users in an ongoing video call, something that Duo can’t do it yet. But it can’t let you perform voice calls, which Duo can.

For those unaware, Zoom and Google Duo can’t be pitched as direct competitors as their purpose and audience are different. While Zoom is built with professional use in mind, Duo is more for personal conversation. But nonetheless, they both are video calling apps at the end of the day.