Google Duplex can now book movie tickets on the web

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:39 IST

Google is finally rolling out its Duplex artificial intelligence tool on the Web which is designed to let users more easily buy movie tickets online. This feature is currently available for users in the US and the UK.

Currently available on Android phones, to use it, users can ask the Google Assistant to look up show times for a particular film in their area. Users can either search for movie time from the Google app on Android or simply say, “Hey Google, showtimes for [movie] in Phoenix this weekend.” Or you can do a search for movie times from the Google app on Android.

Google announced the service in May at the company’s annual I/O developer conference. The search giant will eventually expand the booking system to include car rental reservations. For the tool, Google partnered with 70 movie theatres and ticket companies, including Fandango, MovieTickets.com, AMC, or MJR Theaters in the U.S., or ODEON in the UK.

The service uses the data users have saved in Google Chrome to pre-fill personal information where it is needed and analyses screens to either deliver its own prompts that are easy to respond to or let you interact with the website itself for a brief section, according to Android Police.