Google Earth View has 1,000 new wallpapers that you can download for free

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:25 IST

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words! And Google just added a host of new images to its collection that probably worth a million words!

Google Earth View is a collection of thousands of Earth’s most beautiful views as seen from space. Earlier, Earth View had nearly 1,500 images from across the planet in its collection. Now, Google has added 1,000 new high resolution images to its Earth View collection bringing the total number of images in the gallery to 2,500.

“Over the last decade, the collection has been witnessed by millions around the world as wallpapers for Android devices, screensavers for Chromecast and Google Home, and as an interactive exhibit in Google Earth’s Voyager...Today, we’re making our biggest update to Earth View by adding more than 1,000 new images to the collection,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Google Earth View has 2,500 images now. ( Google )

Google says that the newly added imagery collection is optimised for “today’s high-resolution screens.” and that it features images with “brighter colors, sharper images and resolutions up to 4K.” It has partnered with Ubilabs to bring the new image collection to the users. “Together over the past several years, we’ve refined a set of tools that help us scour 36 million square miles of satellite imagery, while maintaining fine camera control to get just the right shot,” Google added in its blog.

Google Earth View has 4K images. ( Google )

If you want to update your PC’s wallpaper collection or if you want to give your smartphone a fresh twist of colours, all you need to do is head over to Earth View Gallery and download the images for free. Alternatively, you can download Earth View Chrome Extension and get all the images on your PC or smartphone.