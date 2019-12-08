e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Google ends support for Explorer Edition of Glass

Google Explorer Edition of Glass is receiving a final update that needs to be installed manually.

tech Updated: Dec 08, 2019 17:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
The latest update does not affect Glass Enterprise Edition devices, Google noted.
The latest update does not affect Glass Enterprise Edition devices, Google noted.(REUTERS)
         

Google has announced that it will end support for the Explorer Edition of Glass in February 2020. Google said that the wearable device is receiving a final update that needs to be installed manually.

“Glass Explorer Edition is receiving a final update that you will need to manually install. After February 25, 2020, this update removes the need and ability to use your Google account on Glass,” the tech major said in a statement.

According to Google’s statement, if you do not update the device, and you are currently signed in and using the device, it will continue to work, but mirror apps, like Gmail, YouTube and Hangouts, will no longer work.

Google said the latest update removes Glass connection to backend services.

After the final update, MyGlass app, which allows users to manage device settings, will also stop functioning. However, the users will still be able to pair it directly to their phone via Bluetooth.

The latest update does not affect Glass Enterprise Edition devices, Google noted.

tags
top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Brought a bill after Nirbhaya, what happened?: Vice prez on new laws on rape
Brought a bill after Nirbhaya, what happened?: Vice prez on new laws on rape
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
India vs West Indies Live Score: WI opt to field against IND
India vs West Indies Live Score: WI opt to field against IND
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech