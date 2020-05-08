Google ends throwback Doodle series with PAC-MAN game

tech

Google is ending its Doodle throwback series with the 2010 PAC-MAN game. Google has been running nine past Doodle games for two weeks now with the last one available today. It was a series initiated to help cure boredom as people continue to stay indoors due to Covid-19.

You can find the PAC-MAN Doodle game on the Google homepage. Just tap on the logo and it will open up to the Doodle game. The grid for PAC-MAN is designed to spell out Google. You can also share the Doodle game via Facebook and Twitter or copy the link and paste it on any platform.

Google released this Doodle game back in May 21, 2010 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of PAC-MAN.

“Google doodler Ryan Germick and I made sure to include PAC-MAN’s original game logic, graphics and sounds, bring back ghosts’ individual personalities, and even recreate original bugs from this 1980’s masterpiece. We also added a little easter egg: if you throw in another coin, Ms. PAC-MAN joins the party and you can play together with someone else (PAC-MAN is controlled with arrow keys or by clicking on the maze, Ms. PAC-MAN using the WASD keys),” the original blog post from 2010 reads.

Google has so far shared ten Doodle throwback games including PAC-MAN. It has previously featured the garden gnomes game, peppers and ice-cream game, Mexican bingo, magic cat, Hip Hop beats and more. You can still go back and play all of these games by heading to the Doodles Archive page. You’ll also find other past Doodles and different ones from across the world here.