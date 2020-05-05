e-paper
Home / Tech / Google exec may have confirmed Pixel 4a’s existence with a screenshot

Google exec may have confirmed Pixel 4a’s existence with a screenshot

The company’s VP of hardware, Rick Osterloh has unknowingly given away a piece of information about the much-anticipated Pixel 4a smartphone.

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 11:57 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The new placement of the icons in the screenshot has led many to believe that it is taken by the Pixel 4a.
It often happens that details on popular smartphones ‘leak’ on the internet though tipsters, analysts or software codes before they launch. But what if the company’s senior vice president of hardware himself leaks a future product on the web? That’s what seems to have happened with Google. The company’s VP of hardware, Rick Osterloh may have unknowingly confirmed a piece of information about the much-anticipated Pixel 4a smartphone.

On May 4, Osterloh posted a screenshot on Twitter showing his personal milestone that he achieved on Fitbit (recently acquired by Google). But some eagle-eyed users noticed the status bar icons, which usually stay on the top-left corner, significantly moved towards the centre in the screenshot. The new placement of the icons has led many to believe that the screenshot is taken by the Pixel 4a. Several leaks have pointed out the smartphone to feature a punch-hole camera on the top left corner, something that may have resulted in moving the icons towards the centre.  

Of course, none of these have been confirmed by Osterloh or by Google in any way but it does add to the leaks and renders we’ve seen in the past.

Preliminary leaks suggest Pixel 4a to feature a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display and un on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. The smartphone may sport a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is also said to house a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. In terms of variants, Pixel 4a is rumoured to come in 6GB of RAM+64GB/128GB options.

It is not for sure when exactly will the smartphone see the light of the day.

