Google exec’s son praises Zoom while he’s on a call with thousands of Googlers on Meet

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 13:06 IST

Zoom’s popularity has skyrocketed in the past couple of months. From 10 million users back in December 2019, the video conferencing app’s user base has swelled to 200 million in March 2020 to 300 million in April. This trend has left companies like Google and Cisco, which offer Meet and Webex as their enterprise video conferencing solutions, startled about Zoom’s phenomenal growth. To rub salt in the wound, a Meet call with thousands of Googlers saw an executive’s son praising the competition, that is, Zoom.

The New York Times recently covered an article detailing how Zoom’s competitors, including Google, Facebook and Cisco, were planning to compete with the app better. In some cases, executives were simply wondering how an app that no one had earlier heard of could become so popular in such a short time.

That’s one question that was also raised in a Google Meet call recently, which was joined by thousands of Googlers including the company’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler. While the Google executive was trying to address the engineer’s concerns, Schindler’s young son walked into the camera’s area of view and asked his father if he was talking to his colleagues on Zoom. Yikes!

In a double whammy, when his father tried correcting him, the kid went on to explain how much and his friends enjoyed using Zoom.

Google didn’t comment on the matter.

As far as Meet is concerned, Google has said that its enterprise video conferencing app has witnessed a 25 times growth since January. The company also said that it was adding 2 million paid users to the service every day.