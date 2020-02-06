e-paper
Google files 'Pigweed' trademark, could be the name of its new operating system

Google files ‘Pigweed’ trademark, could be the name of its new operating system

Google is working on a new operating system, and it’s called “Pigweed.”

Feb 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google files trademark for new operating system
Google files trademark for new operating system(REUTERS)
         

Google has long been rumoured to be working on a successor to Android operating system. So far, the OS has been dubbed as Fuchsia. It seems Google is indeed working on a new OS, but it’s called “Pigweed.”

A Redditor Igats has spotted a new US trademark application for the OS with the name “Pigweed.” The trademark describes the new offering as “computer operating software.” As 9to5Google points out, the first mentions of “Pigweed” were found in code for Fuchsia OS. Another reference was spotted in Google’s Chromium code repository. The website suggests that it’s too early to co-relate the Pigweed and Fuchsia projects.

Apart from the trademark name and brief description of what it could be, details about Google’s Pigweed are scarce at the moment. That said, Google hasn’t been very disciplined when it comes to acquiring trademarks. 9to5Google in its report says the company acquired Chromebook trademark months after it had begun selling Chromebook devices. It registered “Android” trademark less than a week before the OS was introduced in 2007. Google has been sitting on Fuchsia trademark for more than two years and hasn’t yet commercially launched.

As far as Fuchsia goes, Android chief Hiroshi Lockheimer last year revealed the OS will be aimed at streamlining all kinds of devices.

“We’re looking at what a new take on an operating system could be like. And so I know out there people are getting pretty excited saying, ‘Oh this is the new Android,’ or, ‘This is the new Chrome OS,’” Lockheimer had said.

“Fuchsia is really not about that. Fuchsia is about just pushing the state of the art in terms of operating systems and things that we learn from Fuchsia we can incorporate into other products,” he added.

Fun fact, in case you’re wondering what does Pigweed mean, here’s what Wikipedia says, “Pigweed can mean any of a number of weedy plants which may be used as pig fodder.”

tech