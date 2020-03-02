Google finally working on a fix for a year-long problem its Home smart speakers have been facing

tech

Google is finally solving a year-old issue ts Google Home smart speakers have been facing. The issue was leading to these speakers getting disconnected, failing to maintain a Bluetooth link for more than a couple of minutes. This feature was useful specially for those users who used the device as a Bluetooth speaker or as a source to stream to other Bluetooth speakers.

The confirmation for a fix comes on Twitter by the Google Nest’s official handle and via a post by Nest community specialist. The tweet, which was a reply to a similar query, stated that the team is aware of the issue and a fix is being worked upon.

We're sorry for the trouble! Our team is already aware of this and we're working on a fix, we'll bubble this up to our team and check back in once we have an update. Hang tight! — Google Nest (@googlenest) February 14, 2020

The Google Nest community specialist explained things a bit further, reconfirming that Google is already working on a fix. “Our team is aware of this issue and are currently investigating for a fix not have such an important feature work properly. The team is aware of the issue and working on finding a solution. In the meantime, please continue to send feedback via voice command by saying ‘Hey Google, send feedback’, and use the keywords ‘GHT3 Bluetooth IN keeps on disconnect’,” said the specialist.

As complained by users since late 2018, when the device was being used as a Bluetooth speaker, the audio stopped after a few minutes with a disconnection sound. On the phone, it showed that the speaker is no longer connected. This led to users forcing a connection once again to play audio on the speaker.

As mentioned by Android Police, while several users faced this issue after 2-3 minutes, many others had to face it only after a minute, which can truly be annoying. This problem existed for those too who treat their Home smart speakers as the source device to stream music to other connected Bluetooth speakers across rooms.

While this might take some time for Google to roll out, Android Police seems to have found a temporary fix. The workaround requires you to visit the Google Home app, tap the speaker icon followed by “Cast my audio” to stream audio content over Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth.