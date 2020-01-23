e-paper
Home / Tech / Google finds a security flaw in Apple’s Safari

Google finds a security flaw in Apple’s Safari

As per the reports, the bug in Apple’s Safari web browser allowed the tracking of users’ browsing behaviour.

tech Updated: Jan 23, 2020 07:53 IST
Reuters
Google had disclosed the flaw to Apple in August last year.
Google had disclosed the flaw to Apple in August last year.
         

Google researchers have found multiple security flaws in Apple Inc’s Safari web browser that allowed the tracking of users’ browsing behaviour, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a soon-to-be published paper.

The vulnerabilities were found in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy and could have allowed third parties to obtain sensitive information about the browsing habits of users, the report added.

Alphabet Inc’s Google disclosed the flaws to Apple last August, according to the report. In a blog post in December, an Apple engineer said that the company had fixed flaws disclosed to it by Google researchers. An Apple spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that the flaws found by Google and highlighted in the Financial Times’ story were patched last year.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

tech