Tech / Google fixes face unlock on Pixel 4 with 'eyes open' setting

Google fixes face unlock on Pixel 4 with ‘eyes open’ setting

Prior to the update, Google Pixel 4 could face unlock even when the eyes of users are closed.

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google introduced face unlock with its Pixel 4 series last year.
Google introduced face unlock with its Pixel 4 series last year.(Bloomberg)
         

Google has finally rolled out an important update for its Pixel 4 users. The update fixes a loophole in the facial recognition which allowed unlocking of the phone with users’ eyes closed. The new update also addresses issues relating to Bluetooth connectivity.

The security patch rolled out on Monday now includes a “require eyes to be open” in the Face Unlock menu. The new option is now in addition to the existing “Always require confirmation.”

With the feature enabled, it will prevent anyone from unlocking the phone by putting it in front of the face of a person who’s sleeping. This will also reduce the number of accidental unlocking of the phone.

Last year in October, many Google Pixel 4 users pointed out that the face unlock would work even with the eyes closed, raising privacy concerns. Later, Google said it would release an update to include the new setting. The company said it had “been working on an option for users to require their eyes to be open to unlock the phone, which will be delivered in a software update in the coming months.”

Google’s flagship phone uses Motion Sense and Soli sensors in its IR-based camera system to ensure faster unlock. The setup is quite similar to how Apple’s Face ID works. Though, Apple’s facial recognition requires the user’s attention to unlock. On iPhones, FaceID won’t work if the user’s eyes are closed.

