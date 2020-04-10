Google’s Gboard app loses key feature, the search button: Here’s a temporary solution

tech

When Google introduced its Gboard for Android and iOS, it boasted the app for one of the features that none of the third-party keyboards had at that time – Google Search integration. If you have been using the app, you would have seen or used the ‘G’ logo on the corner to search for content and share easily, all without moving away from the app. However, that logo is gone missing for users. This is said to happen only for Gboard users on Android as the iOS version stays untouched.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the bug removes the Google logo from the keyboard and instead shows a sideways chevron button. Tapping on that navigates the users to other Gboard features like Translate and the floating keyboard. What’s more is that when users go through the Settings section of the app, they don’t see the “faster access to Search” option.

Rest assured this doesn’t like a bug but more of Google’s decision to remove it. Although we are yet to know if this step taken is a temporary change or a permanent one. It is worth adding that this server side move by Google has affected both the stable and beta channel (9.2). The button has also been said to have disappeared from older versions of the app.

Google will probably bring back the Google logo for its Gboard app as it is one of the most highlighted features.

But until unless Google fixes it, there is a workaround inside the keyboard. Users can tap on the three-dot more button in the suggestions strip that is shows just above the keyboard. Inside the tab one can see the ‘Search’ option. Although it adds a couple of taps more but it sure is a temporary solution.