Google gives the Pixel 2 and the 2 XL Live Caption support

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 20:05 IST

Google’s Live Caption is often called the “most genuinely useful” Pixel feature to debut with Android 10. What this feature actually does is to add locally-generated captions to all video and audio content on your phone. Google first bought it in with the Pixel 4 last year and the tech was back-ported to the Pixel 3 series.

Google has now gone a step further and have brought the Live Caption feature to the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL.

The discovery was made via Reddit when a user manually updated Google’s Device Personalisation app, causing the Live Captions interface to appear. This was followed by a few other users chiming in to confirm.

According to the Android Police report, Reddit user yashredy originally made the discovery after “manually installing the latest Device Personalization Services APK, which causes the Live Caption settings to appear on the Pixel 2 and 2 XL”.

According to Android Police, the “folks over at XDA Developers” got the Live Caption working on the Pixel 2 even before the Pixel 4 was revealed. So, “there wasn’t any doubt the phone was capable of running it, but now there no hacks required”.

Despite the Pixel 2 being an aging device, Google has continued to support it with its latest features, including Night Sight and now, Live Caption. Although Android 10 was the last promised update for the Pixel 2, with additions like this and the expectations set by Pixel (the 2016 one) that Google might keep supporting it till the end of 2020 at least.

If you want to enable it on your own Pixel 2, and you’re not patient enough to wait for the server-side rollout, you can download the required Personalization Services version from APKMirror.