e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google grants $1 million for promoting news literacy in India

Google grants $1 million for promoting news literacy in India

The funding is part of Google.org’s broader, $10 million commitment to media literacy, in collaboration with the Google News Initiative (GNI).

tech Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018.
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018.(REUTERS)
         

Google on Wednesday announced a $1 million grant for global non-profit organization Internews that will launch a new initiative to promote news literacy among the Indian public.

The funding is part of Google.org’s broader, $10 million commitment to media literacy, in collaboration with the Google News Initiative (GNI), the company said in a statement.

Internews will select a team of 250 journalists, fact checkers, academics and NGO workers, who will be trained on a curriculum developed by global and Indian experts, adapted to local needs and available in seven Indian languages.

The local leaders will then roll out the training to new internet users in non-metro cities in India, enabling them to better navigate the internet and assess the information they find.

In partnership with third-party organisations like DataLeads and Internews, the GNI has so far provided in-depth verification training for more than 15,000 journalists and students from more than 875 news organizations, in 10 Indian languages.

Google last year trained journalists in online verification and fact-checking, digital safety and security, YouTube for elections coverage and data visualization for the general elections.

tags
top news
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Delhi Police identify Jamia Nagar violence suspects, release 70 photos
Delhi Police identify Jamia Nagar violence suspects, release 70 photos
Apps, sites are tracking you on Facebook: Here’s how you disable it
Apps, sites are tracking you on Facebook: Here’s how you disable it
Mercedes drives in all-new GLE 2020 at starting price of Rs 73.70 lakh
Mercedes drives in all-new GLE 2020 at starting price of Rs 73.70 lakh
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech