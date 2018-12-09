Google Hangouts gets ‘Smart Reply’ feature

Google’s machine learning-based ‘Smart Reply’ feature is coming to Hangouts Chat very soon. The feature will be initially available to G Suite users.

“Smart Reply in Hangouts Chat uses sophisticated machine learning intelligence, similar to that behind Smart Reply in Gmail. Our technology recognises which messages most likely need responses, and proposes up to 3 different replies,” wrote Google in a blog post.

Google earlier this year rolled out the Smart Reply feature as part of Gmail overhaul. The feature essentially shows predictive text and gives suggestions based on common phrases as you type. It’s quite similar to LinkedIn’s suggestive texts in messages.

Today, we're bringing Smart Reply to Hangouts Chat. See how we're using #ML to help users reply to messages even quicker. https://t.co/FdOuFqsdga pic.twitter.com/6etx8l2Iw2 — G Suite (@gsuite) December 6, 2018

The latest feature to Hangouts app comes shortly after reports that the end user version of the messaging application will shut down next year. Google, however, has clarified that the version will be merged into Hangouts Chat, the enterprise version of the messaging application with Microsoft Teams and Slack-like features.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 13:49 IST