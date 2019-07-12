Google has a hidden Wimbledon tennis browser game: How to play

tech

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:26 IST

As the Wimbledon 2019 inches closer to the end, Google has quietly introduced a browser game which you can play on your phone as well as desktop.

Just like Google’s older Easter Eggs, you’ll have to make little effort to find the game. If you haven’t spotted it yet, we’ve got you covered.

First, you need to open your browser (Chrome preferably) and Google search “Wimbledon Score.” You will see a graph featuring scores from different categories such as men’s singles, women’s singles and so on. On your PC, drag the categories’ purple bar to the left until you see a green tennis ball icon. Click on the ball icon to play the game. On your phone, you need to follow the same process to access the game.

On your PC, you can control the character through right and left arrow keys on your keyboard. On phone, you can tap on the right or left of the screen. As the game progresses, the difficulty level increases. The game gets over as you miss a return.Unlike other Google games, you cannot share your high score with friends.

Overall, Google’s game is quite addictive and fun. The Wimbledon tennis game is reminiscent of the classic 8-bit video games. It also reminds you of the popular Pong, one of the earliest arcade video games.

