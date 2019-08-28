e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

‘Google Hire’ job applicant tracking platform to shut down in 2020

‘Google Hire’ shuts down within two years of its launch. The platform aimed to simplify the hiring process, with a workflow that integrated things like searching for applicants and scheduling interviews.

tech Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Google will shut down its job application tracking system “Google Hire” that was launched just two years ago, the company said in a statement. The company had built “Hire” with Diane Greene, a former Alphabet board member.

The aim was to simplify the hiring process, with a workflow that integrated things like searching for applicants and scheduling interviews into Google’s G Suite offerings like Search, Gmail, Calendar and Docs, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

“Hire” came into existence after Google acquired Bebop -- a company started by Greene -- for a reported $380 million in 2015. Greene left Alphabet’s board earlier this year.

“While ‘Hire’ has been successful, we’re focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio. We are deeply grateful to our customers, as well as the champions and advocates who have joined and supported us along the way,a Google said in a statement.

People will still keep using “Hire” for another year and the service will shut down on September 1, 2020. Google will not bring any new update to the service.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 16:01 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    INX Media CaseKashmir Live UpdatesArticle 370Virat KohliJammu and KashmirIndia vs West IndiesMalaika AroraPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanNarendra ModiRBIRenault TriberIIFA 2019Chandrayaan 2Yash
    don't miss