Google Home, Home Mini smart speakers launching in India soon

Google is finally bringing its smart speakers to India. Amid reports of a possible launch this year, Google confirmed it through a tweet but did not reveal the launch date which is expected this month.

The company tweeted that it will launch Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers. Google Home was launched back in 2016 and it carries a price tag of $129 which translates to roughly Rs 8,400. The mini version of Google Home was launched last October in the US and is priced at $49 (Rs 3,200 approximately).

Google’s entry into the smart speaker market in India comes at a time when the trend is slowly starting to take root. Google Home and Home Mini will also compete against its rival company Amazon which launched its smart speakers in India last October. Amazon’s series of smart speakers include the Echo Dot, Echo and Echo Plus priced at Rs 4,499, Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. Of the lot, Google Home would be a direct competitor to Amazon Echo, while Home Mini would compete against the Echo Dot. ALSO READ: Amazon Echo Plus review: Alexa! It’s nice being with you

Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers are powered by the company’s AI-based Assistant. The smart speakers are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Google Home comes in coral, mango, marine and violet colours wrapped in slate fabric. Google Home Mini is available in three colour options of chalk, charcoal and coral.

Google Home and Home Mini comes with support for HE-AAC and LC-AAC+ audio formats. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac, and a DC power jack. You can use Google Home smart speakers to play music from apps like YouTube, Spotify, Play Music, among others. Google Home and Home Mini can also be used to control your smart home products.

With Chromecast support, you can also stream content from different services like Netflix and HBO. You can also command Assistant on Google Home and Home Mini to read out the news, set alarms, order food, and more. These smart speakers also feature ‘Voice Match’ which recognises your voice and accordingly gives you personalised information.