Google I/O 2020 cancelled entirely amid COVID-19 pandemic

Google I/O 2020 cancelled entirely amid COVID-19 pandemic

Google earlier said it will conduct an online event for its I/O developer conference after cancelling the physical one.

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google I/O developer conference has been cancelled entirely.
Google I/O developer conference has been cancelled entirely.(Google)
         

Google cancelled the physical event for its I/O developer conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. Google I/O 2020 has now been cancelled completely and it will not take place.

Google was supposed to hold an online conference for I/O which was scheduled to take place this May at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California. There have been over 900 positive coronavirus cases and nine reported deaths in California. The 40 million residents in California have also been asked to stay in.

Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year,” Google announced on Twitter.

 

Other major events like Apple’s WWDC, Microsoft Build and Facebook’s F8 conference are also going online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With no event at all for I/O 2020, Google will most likely resort to blog announcements for whatever was scheduled.

Google announces updates to its suite of products like Android, Assistant and Maps at its annual I/O conference. It was also expected to launch the mid-range Pixel 4a at I/O this year.Google said it will continue sharing Android updates through the developer blogs and community forums. Google rolled out Android 11 Developer Preview 2 was rolled just yesterday.

Google has also stopped delayed updates for Chrome and Chrome OS in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

