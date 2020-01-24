Google I/O 2020 scheduled over May 12-14: Here’s what we are expecting

tech

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:36 IST

Google just revealed the dates for its next I/O developer conference. Scheduled to be held over May 12 to 14, CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that I/O 2020 will be at the Shoreline Amphitheatre which is in Mountain View near Google’s HQ. This is where Google has been holding the developer conference in the same venue for the past few years.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

Google revealed the dates after Google users participated in the annual I/O teaser. This year it was a collaborative online game to restore a fictional satellite network. Once completed, the constellation of satellites spelled out the date.

The I/O 2019 conference brought us the pocket-friendly Google Pixel 3A and the Pixel 3A XL. We are expecting to see the Pixel 4A this time with the hole-punch display, 3.5mm headphone jack and the square camera bump on the back, if the rumours are to be believed.

Pegged to drop by at the same time the Google Pixel 3A did last year, hopes are high for the Pixel 4A.

Google also gave us the Nest Hub Max last year and we are expecting to hear more about some Nest hardware this year. Google also drops information about upcoming updates to Android at the I/O so we are expecting to hear something about that as well.