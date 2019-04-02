Google India, SEA VP Rajan Anandan quits

Rajan Anandan, Google South East Asia and India Vice President, will leave the firm at the end of April. Vikas Agnihotri, country director, sales, will replace Anandan in the interim for Google India.

Anandan had been associated with Google for about eight years. He is credited for pushing Google’s efforts to personalise its services for India.

Before Google, Anandan was Managing Director at Microsoft India between September 2008 and August 2010. Earlier, he worked with Dell India as Vice President and Country General Manager.

“We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures,” said Scott Beaumont, President, Google Asia Pacific in a statement.

