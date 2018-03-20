Google Instant Play lets you try games before downloading on your smartphone

Google will now allow users to try out games on Play Store before downloading and installing them. Announced at the ongoing Game Developers Conference 2018, Google Play Instant will make it easier for users to choose among the thousands of games available on the Play Store.

With the new feature, you will see a “Try Now” option available with games on Play Store. This button will replace the previous “More Info” button just next to the Install option on Play Store. Google Play Instant offers a small experience of the game for users. These game trials offer tutorials, full levels or playoffs with bots, TechRadar reports.

Google has already made a few games compatible with Play Instant. These include Clash Royale, Words With Friends, Solitaire, Final Fantasy XV, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, and Mighty Battles. Google will start adding more games on Google Play Instant later this year. Google will also extend this “Try Now” feature to third-party sources and not just Play Store. Games shared as external links on social media and ads will come with the trial option.

Google’s latest initiative comes as a part of “Instant Apps” announced last October. Similar to games, Google added the try now option to some apps on Play Store. Users could try these apps before downloading them. This is essentially an extension of Android Instant Apps which lets users try out the app on the web before downloading them. ALSO READ: Instant Apps: Now, use Android apps without installing them; here’s how it works

You can also check out all the eligible games on Play Store itself under the tab “Instant Gameplay”. This comes as a part of new UI changes for Games on Play Store.

There’s a new “Arcade” tab on Play Store which will show trailers for games. It also comes with tags like “New” or “Action” to help users search for games on Play Store. Google will also start showing more information about games like news and YouTube videos.

This is something similar to what Apple did with iOS 11 by revamping the App Store. With a new layout and more focused categories Apple also started giving more importance to developers by showing additional information on the App Store.