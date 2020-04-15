e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google introduces UPI payment option for YouTube Premium, Music and more

Google introduces UPI payment option for YouTube Premium, Music and more

So, while you can manually feed in your card details and make a purchase, now you can directly pay from your bank using UPI ID.

tech Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
So, while you can manually feed in your card details and make a purchase, now you can directly pay from your bank using UPI ID.
So, while you can manually feed in your card details and make a purchase, now you can directly pay from your bank using UPI ID. (REUTERS)
         

In case you haven’t subscribed to Google’s YouTube Premium service and are planning to do so, the company is making it easier for you to pay for the subscription. The audio and video streaming service has introduced UPI as a form of payment for both YouTube and YouTube Music. This new option for payment comes in addition to the credit and debit card options. So, while you can manually feed in your card details and make a purchase, now you can directly pay from your bank using UPI ID. Yes, this also means you can pay using your Google Pay account.

In addition, the UPI payment service can be used to purchase monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium. Buying and renting movies, paying for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships is also possible via the UPI payment method.

Also read: YouTube’s ‘Chapters’ to make it easier to watch long videos

UPI payments system has gained quite a lot of popularity ever since its pilot launch in April 2016 by the Reserve Bank of India. The payment system is developed by National Payments Corporation of India or NCPI and now found on several apps including Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon, PhonePe and more. Even WhatsApp now comes with a UPI payment option.

Also read: How to set up UPI account for digital payments

On a related note, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has said that Google Pay could roll out globally as well, looking at the rising adoption of the service in the country. As per the report, the Google Pay service hit 67 million monthly active users in India in September last year. “We’ve had a lot of traction with our payments product over the past 18 months. We had a tremendously successful launch in India from which we learnt a lot of features, and we are bringing that and we are revamping our payments products globally,” Pichai said during the recent earnings call.

top news
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech