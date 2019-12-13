Google introduces verified SMS for its Messages app on Android

tech

Google Messages has two new important security updates for users. The new updates will bring verified SMS and spam protection to Google’s official Messages app on Android.

The verified SMS tag will appear next to messages from authentic businesses. This will help users identify that the message they received is from the original business. These messages will be identified with the business logo and a verification badge in the thread.

Verified SMS will be available first in nine countries including India, the US, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, France, Philippines, Spain and Canada. Verified SMS will be applicable for Google Pay and verification codes as well. At present only five brands carry the verification badge – 1-800-Flowers, Banco Bradesco, Kayak, Payback and SoFi. Google plans to include more brands and roll out Verified SMS to more markets.

Another important feature coming to Google Messages is spam protection. As the name suggests, this feature will identify spam messages and alert users with a suspected spam warning. Such messages will be flashed with a warning along with options to either “report not spam” or “report spam”. Users can also report spam messages manually and block them as well.

Spam protection for Google Messages has been available in a couple of markets including India. It was first introduced in December 2018. Spam filter for Google Messages is now rolling out to users in the US.

Google recently introduced Rich Communication Service (RCS) to its Messages app on Android. RCS essentially turns traditional SMS into an interactive one like iMessage. Users can send photos and videos and even check if messages have been delivered.