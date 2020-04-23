Google introduces ‘Watchlist’ tab in Search, new Android TV sections with updated YouTube app

tech

If you are a movie buff or love binge watching TV shows, Google is letting you keep a track of what you want to watch by introducing a new ‘Watchlist’ feature in its Search. While the firm already gives you suggestions on what to watch, you can now add the movies and TV shows to the Watchlist tab that can be accessed by searching ‘watch to watch’ in Search on mobile.

“You can navigate between your recommendations and the “Watchlist” tab so you won’t lose track of what’s already been saved. You can also add content to your Watchlist whenever you search for a show or movie. To quickly access your full watchlist, search for “my watchlist” or tap on Collections in the Google app,” said Google.

In addition, Android TV’s YouTube app has also been updated with three new rows – Covid-19 News, Stay Home #WithMe and Free movies from YouTube. The Covid-19 News will deliver the latest information from authoritative publishers and local health authorities. The Stay Home #WithMe section includes videos that is related to cooking, listening to live music and more. The ‘Free movies from YouTube’ section highlights the ad-free movies that one can watch.

Further, Google has introduced special deals in its Google Play store across different apps for movies, TV and comics. The firm has even compiled some retro arcade games that can be downloaded and played. On Android TV, the streaming apps will now be organised in one row under “Stream the shows and movies you love.” Games and other apps for picking up a hobby or a skill are also included.