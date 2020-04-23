e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google introduces ‘Watchlist’ tab in Search, new Android TV sections with updated YouTube app

Google introduces ‘Watchlist’ tab in Search, new Android TV sections with updated YouTube app

While the firm already gives you suggestions on what to watch, you can now add the movies and TV shows to the Watchlist tab that can be accessed by searching ‘watch to watch’ in Search on mobile.

tech Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While the firm already gives you suggestions on what to watch, you can now add the movies and TV shows to the Watchlist tab that can be accessed by searching ‘watch to watch’ in Search on mobile.
While the firm already gives you suggestions on what to watch, you can now add the movies and TV shows to the Watchlist tab that can be accessed by searching ‘watch to watch’ in Search on mobile.(Google)
         

If you are a movie buff or love binge watching TV shows, Google is letting you keep a track of what you want to watch by introducing a new ‘Watchlist’ feature in its Search. While the firm already gives you suggestions on what to watch, you can now add the movies and TV shows to the Watchlist tab that can be accessed by searching ‘watch to watch’ in Search on mobile.

“You can navigate between your recommendations and the “Watchlist” tab so you won’t lose track of what’s already been saved. You can also add content to your Watchlist whenever you search for a show or movie. To quickly access your full watchlist, search for “my watchlist” or tap on Collections in the Google app,” said Google.

Also read: Google rolls out four new features to Google Meet users

In addition, Android TV’s YouTube app has also been updated with three new rows – Covid-19 News, Stay Home #WithMe and Free movies from YouTube. The Covid-19 News will deliver the latest information from authoritative publishers and local health authorities. The Stay Home #WithMe section includes videos that is related to cooking, listening to live music and more. The ‘Free movies from YouTube’ section highlights the ad-free movies that one can watch.

Further, Google has introduced special deals in its Google Play store across different apps for movies, TV and comics. The firm has even compiled some retro arcade games that can be downloaded and played. On Android TV, the streaming apps will now be organised in one row under “Stream the shows and movies you love.” Games and other apps for picking up a hobby or a skill are also included.

top news
Rajnath Singh unveils DRDO-powered mobile lab to speed up Covid-19 screening
Rajnath Singh unveils DRDO-powered mobile lab to speed up Covid-19 screening
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
LIVE: Growth of coronavirus has been more or less linear, says Health Ministry
LIVE: Growth of coronavirus has been more or less linear, says Health Ministry
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech