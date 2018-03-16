Google introduces ‘wheelchair accessible’ routes on Maps

Google on Friday introduced “wheelchair accessible” routes in Maps for the differently abled. This feature is first rolling out to major metropolitan cities globally including London, New York, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston, and Sydney.

In city centres, buses and trains, often the best way to get around presents a challenge for people who use wheelchairs or with other mobility needs.

“We’re looking forward to working with additional transit agencies in the coming months to bring more wheelchair accessible routes to Google Maps,” Rio Akasaka, Product Manager, Google Maps, said in a blog post on Friday.

How to access wheelchair accessible routes on Maps

First you’ll have to type your desired destination into Google Maps.

Tap “Directions” then select the public transportation icon.

Then tap “Options” and under the Routes section, and you will find “wheelchair accessible” as a new route type.

Google Maps will show you a list of possible routes that can be taken.

“We built this feature to make life easier for people who use wheelchairs, but accessible routes are also helpful if you’re on crutches or pushing a stroller. With the help of transit agencies around the globe and people like you who contribute local knowledge, we’re making progress toward a more accessible world for everyone,” Google said in its blog post.

In 2017, Google Maps added the feature to see if a space is accessible by wheelchair under the “amenities” tab.