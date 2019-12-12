Google is adding more content to top stories in news search results

tech

Google is adding a new feature to how you see top results when you search for news. So far, when people have been searching for news, they would get to see the two top stories and then a horizontal, scrolling carousel of search results.

Now, on mobile devices, you will get to see multiple carousels of news stories on the same topic you have searched for. According to Google’s blog post, there will also be additional content like “notable quotes and related opinion pieces”.

According to Google, this change will allow for “more high-quality content beyond the most recent coverage as well as more diverse sources”.

Google also went on to explain that it is using a “new story-understanding technology to map the people, places and things involved in a news story, and then draw connections between them” adding that its “BERT language understanding algorithm is partly behind the new expansion and clustering of news content”.

These changes are a part of Google surfacing more sources and deeper news content along with original reporting.

Google has said that the changes will first appear on mobile devices in the US and later roll out to other languages and countries.

With more stories now appearing at the top of the search results, publishers will have more opportunities to rank in these top slots. However, there is no clarity about how these slots can be optimised, whether it will or will not affect the ‘people also search for’ results and whether ‘traditional’ searches will rank lower than the top news articles now.