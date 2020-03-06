Google is discontinuing John Legend’s voice on Assistant

tech

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:55 IST

Google roped in John Legend, well his voice for Assistant last year. Google has now announced that John Legend’s voice will be leaving Assistant on March 23. Google Assistant users who were swooning to the singer’s voice will have to bid goodbye soon.

Google introduced John Legend’s voice for Assistant last April and said it would be available for a limited. It’s been almost a year now and Assistant users will no longer be able to hear John Legend’s voice. Google hasn’t said though if it’s including any other celebrity’s voice for Assistant.

"#HeyGoogle, serenade me one more time." Enjoy @JohnLegend’s cameo Google Assistant voice before it comes to an end on March 23. https://t.co/C4vAzyl3x7 — Google (@Google) March 5, 2020

Google had rolled out John Legend’s voice only for Assistant users in the US. He can answer weather queries, play music and even sing “Happy Birthday” to Assistant users. John Legend’s voice can be activated by saying, “Hey, Google, talk like a Legend.” Users can also manually activate it from the settings menu and choosing Legend’s voice.

Google first announced Assistant would be getting new voices at its I/O developer conference in 2018. Along with John Legend’s voice, Google added six new voices for Assistant. These featured both male and female voices and in different accents. The different Google Assistant voices are categorized with different colours that users can choose from.

Apart from John Legend’s voice, the other six Assistant voices are available in India and global markets. These Google Assistant voices can be used in smartphones, Google Home smart speakers, Android Auto and Android TV as well.

Amazon also did something similar by getting Samuel L. Jackson’s voice for Alexa. Samule L. Jackson can help users set a timer, sing a song and even tell them funny jokes. There’s also an explicit version of the Pulp Fiction actor’s voice which comes at a price of $4.99.