Google is gifting 3 months of Stadia Pro to all YouTube Premium users

tech

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:37 IST

If you are a YouTube Premium user, you just got lucky. Google is reportedly gifting three months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium members via email.

Currently it seems only YouTube Premium users in the United Kingdom are getting the offer throught email. According to 9to5Google, this trail will be extended to the US soon.

For now, only some YouTube Premium members are getting access to this Stadia Pro gift.

Google has been working on adding features including the highly-anticipated free tier, YouTube streaming, family game sharing etc to Stadia. Recently, Google Stadia received an update which brought it up to version 2.7 and introduced a few minor tweaks to the user interface.

Google has also confirmed that new buyers of the Chromecast Ultra devices will be offered a three-month “Pro Pass” trial of Stadias Pro tier.

(With agency inputs)