Google is no longer officially selling Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL phones

tech

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 14:19 IST

Google has stopped selling its 2018 flagship smartphones, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The phones are no longer available on the official Store. In India, Google’s Play Store lists only the Pixel 3A, the affordable variant that launched in May last year. Google didn’t launch Pixel 4 in India.

According to Android Police, Google has confirmed it has exhausted Pixel 3 inventory and the sales for the 2018 models have concluded. On the US Store, the Pixel 3 directs to Google directs to the home page. Interested customers, however, can still purchase from the third-party stores.

Google is now working on a Pixel 4A smartphone. The phone was expected to be unveiled at the I/O conference later this year. But with the event cancelled altogether, Google may launch the Pixel 4A on a later date.

According to reports, Google Pixel 4A will come with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone is said to feature 6GB DDR4 RAM and Snapdragon 730 processor. A recent rumour claimed Pixel 4A will be priced at $399 (Rs 30,000 approximately).

Other rumoured features of Pixel 4A include 5.81-inch display, 12-megapixel rear camera and a 3,080mAh battery. It’s also expected to house 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

First rumours about the next flagship Pixel 5 also surfaced online recently. The phone may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor instead of the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip. The phone is said to come with 5G connectivity as well.