Google is trying to lure Microsoft Edge users with this scare tactic

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:45 IST

Microsoft recently launched its Chromium-based Edge browser for Windows 10 users. A new report now reveals that Google is warning Edge users from installing Chrome extensions on this browser.

According to a report by Windows Latest, the Chrome Web Store page on Edge browser flashes a banner with a warning. The warning message reads, “Google recommends switching to Chrome to use extensions securely”. It also has a link to download Google Chrome just below the banner. Google is also flashing this message only on Edge and not on other Chromium browsers like Opera and Brave.

The report also suggests Google is using ‘user agent string’ to specifically target Edge. This tool allows browser to identify itself to websites and even the browser version.

This appears to be a mere tactic to get people to use Google Chrome instead of Microsoft Edge. There isn’t any reported security issues of using Chrome extensions on Edge. Despite the warning, users can download and install Chrome extensions on Edge. Interestingly, Google had recently removed 500 malicious Chrome extensions after an investigation by security researchers. The investigation also revealed browser extensions are one of the most vulnerable to scams.

Google’s latest move to pull Edge browsers is not the first. The company has already blocked access to its cloud gaming service Google Stadia on Edge. Google also issues warnings on its services like Gmail, YouTube Music and Google Docs on the Edge browser.