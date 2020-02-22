e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google is trying to lure Microsoft Edge users with this scare tactic

Google is trying to lure Microsoft Edge users with this scare tactic

Google is flashing a warning message on Microsoft Edge telling users to not install Chrome extensions on this browser.

tech Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft Edge browser users are being scared by Google.
Microsoft Edge browser users are being scared by Google.(Microsoft)
         

Microsoft recently launched its Chromium-based Edge browser for Windows 10 users. A new report now reveals that Google is warning Edge users from installing Chrome extensions on this browser.

According to a report by Windows Latest, the Chrome Web Store page on Edge browser flashes a banner with a warning. The warning message reads, “Google recommends switching to Chrome to use extensions securely”. It also has a link to download Google Chrome just below the banner. Google is also flashing this message only on Edge and not on other Chromium browsers like Opera and Brave.

The report also suggests Google is using ‘user agent string’ to specifically target Edge. This tool allows browser to identify itself to websites and even the browser version.

This appears to be a mere tactic to get people to use Google Chrome instead of Microsoft Edge. There isn’t any reported security issues of using Chrome extensions on Edge. Despite the warning, users can download and install Chrome extensions on Edge. Interestingly, Google had recently removed 500 malicious Chrome extensions after an investigation by security researchers. The investigation also revealed browser extensions are one of the most vulnerable to scams.

Google’s latest move to pull Edge browsers is not the first. The company has already blocked access to its cloud gaming service Google Stadia on Edge. Google also issues warnings on its services like Gmail, YouTube Music and Google Docs on the Edge browser.

tags
top news
HT Samagam live| ‘Road to 5 trillion dollar economy goes through UP’: Yogi Adityanath
HT Samagam live| ‘Road to 5 trillion dollar economy goes through UP’: Yogi Adityanath
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
Shaheen Bagh an organic protest to save Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Shaheen Bagh an organic protest to save Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Your private WhatsApp group chats can now be found on Google search
Your private WhatsApp group chats can now be found on Google search
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech