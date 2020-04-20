Google issues security warning for Chrome users

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:14 IST

Google has issued a security warning for Chrome users that includes a security fix. The new update for the browser, version 81.0.4044.113, has been rolled out for Windows, Mac and Linux.

The update comes with security fixes and rewards and the company has not shared any more details as of now. In a note, Google explains - “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

The new update will be rolling out over the next few days and Chrome users can check and update accordingly.

To check which version of Chrome you are on, users need to click on the three vertical dots on the top right corner of the browser and then navigate to Help and then to About.

Google had rolled out the Chrome 81 version earlier this month and brought in the ‘Tab Groups’ feature. That feature allowed users to club tabs together. For this, you need to right-click or double-tap on any tab, select ‘add to new group’ and then drag tabs into that group.

The last update also gave users the option to customise the group in terms of the header (a coloured dot), group name, etc and to merge two groups or ungroup tabs as per convenience.

A few days ago, Google also temporarily rolled back SameSite cookie changes in Chrome due to Covid-19 lockdown since it would make a lot of essential sites stop functioning as smoothly as is needed at this point in time.

“…In light of the extraordinary global circumstances due to Covid-19, we are temporarily rolling back the enforcement of SameSite cookie labelling, starting today,” said Google.